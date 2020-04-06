Norris Ray McClanahan
Norris Ray McClanahan, age 78, departed this life on April 3, 2020.
Norris was born on July 2, 1941 to John Everette and Mary Warren McClanahan, who preceded him in death, along with two brothers, Richard Dale McClanahan and Dennis Charles McClanahan.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Marjorie Tate McClanahan; son, Bert McClanahan (Molly); grandchildren, Morgan Clark, Lindsey Langford, Dylan Hayley, Brooke Tedford, Shelby Mayfield, Nick Mayfield (Katie), Kera White; four great grandchildren, Emmalynn Mayfield, Grayson Hearn, Landon Langford, and Christian Clark; his sister, Margie Montgomery; stepdaughter, Malea Bates (Terry); three nephews and one niece. Private graveside services for Norris will be held at Pleasant Springs Cemetery near Deanburg. George A. Smith and Sons, South Chapel, (731) 427-5555 or visit us at www.gasmithandsonsfuneralhome.com to leave a kind word for the family.