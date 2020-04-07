45 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 in their first virtual press conference Tuesday.

The additional case brings Madison County’s total number of positive cases to 45.

Health department director Kim Tedford said she expects more positive cases to be confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Tedford said all the tests from the drive-through assessment held at the Jackson Fairgrounds have been completed, and five positive cases within Madison County were reported. A sixth case is a resident of another county.