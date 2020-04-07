Doris Jewel Fitzgerald

She was born August 27, 1927 in Jackson, TN to the Percy Clark and Myrtle Ann Pittman. Her father passed away at a young age and her stepfather was J.H. Pittman. She was the owner of Mother Goose Nursery for over twenty years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Truman Fitzgerald.

She is survived by her children, Kenny Fitzgerald (Carol) and Vicki Crystal Fitzgerald; grandchildren, Haley Howard (Will), Christy Weiler Peoples (Phil) and Adam Christopher Butler.

The family wishes to thank the staff of AsceraCare Hospice and especially, Cindy Clark.

The family will hold private services with burial in Hollywood Cemetery.