Dyersburg police confirm two employees test positive for COVID-19

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police confirmed in a post on Facebook Tuesday morning that two department employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department said in the post that four employees were tested for the virus.

Two tested negative. Two others received positive test results, the post says.

The post does not identify if the employees are officers or other staff members.

The post also indicates that crime reports decreased in March from the previous month’s reports.