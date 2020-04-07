Emergency assistance to displaced workers during COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way of West Tennessee and the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation are working to fill the gap for displaced workers who do not qualify for traditional unemployment benefits.

“United Way is here to serve,” said United Way of West Tennessee President Matt Marshall. “Part of United Way’s mission is to coordinate solutions that address each community’s most critical needs in order to create a healthy, safe and united West Tennessee. This is the approach that we will continue to take with COVID-19 as we develop new solutions to meet community needs.”

“I know that this pandemic is hitting our families hard financially,” said City of Jackson Mayor Scott Conger. “The executive orders being issued are extremely tough decisions to make. It comes down to choosing between financial hardship and lives and we chose lives. I don’t have all of the answers, but I can assure you that we have not forgotten about you. This city will not forget about you.”

As of April 2, $49,880 has been raised by local businesses and individuals in the community. This includes a $20,000 donation from West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, $10,000 donation from the City of Jackson and a $5,000 donation from Jackson Chamber.

“It is imperative that we support the very people who enable our businesses to operate,” said Jackson Chamber President Kyle Spurgeon. “In addition to this donation, we have been reaching out to our businesses to identify concerns and have created a website forwardjacksontogether.com with a list of resources they can use.”

If you or your business would like to make a donation, visit wthfoundation.org to donate online or mail a check to The Foundation at 74 Directors Row, Jackson, TN 38305.

Fund distributions will begin Monday, April 13. If you are an individual looking for assistance, please view the qualification guidelines below and call United Way of West Tennessee’s 211 hotline. If you meet the eligibility requirements, funds will be distributed by Southwest HRA.

Click here to view eligibility requirements.