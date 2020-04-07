Local hospital to begin drive-thru testing for COVID-19

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Hospital in Carroll County will begin offering drive-thru testing for COVID-19.

A news release from the hospital says testing will begin on Wednesday and be held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The release says that appointments will be required for those over the age of 18 and that are showing symptoms of the virus.

The hospital says patients will not need to leave their vehicle or pay upfront co-pays or fees for the test. The release says insurance will not be required for testing, but will be filed if the patient is insured.

An appointment can be made through the hospital’s Coronavirus Resource Center at (866) 941-4785 or through their website.

The hospital is located at 625 High Street in Huntingdon.