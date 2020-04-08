Englewood Baptist Church hosts drive-thru grocery pick up

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church reached out to help those in need.

The mission team at Englewood Baptist Church now have a drive-thru grocery pick up.

Organizers say they have prepped over 400 bags of groceries for families of four.

They say the groceries can last about a week.

The Englewood grocery pickup was open Wednesday only from noon until 2.

“This is a tough time for everybody and so we want for people to feel safe and to feel loved, and so this is just a way that we feel we can reach out to the community and be a helping hand in this time of trouble and time of need,” said Jordan Hall, Communications Director for Englewood.