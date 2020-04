Funeral Services for Gene Thomas Powell, age 68, will be Monday, April 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Porter Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Humboldt, TN.

Mr. Powell died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mr. Powell will be Monday, April 13, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.