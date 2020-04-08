Steve Marino

1951 – 2020

Michael Steven “Steve” Marino, age 68, resident of Oakland and husband of Louise Darr Marino, departed this life Tuesday evening, April 7, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.

Steve was born November 15, 1951 in Memphis, the son of the late Thomas Joseph Marino, Sr. and Doris Ray Nelson Marino. He graduated from Memphis Catholic High School in 1969 and was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville. Steve was married July 8, 1972 to the former Louise Darr, and he was a sports enthusiast with a passion for golf, playing cards and outdoor activities. He loved working and was self-employed for most of his life.

Mr. Marino is survived by his wife of 47 years, Louise Darr Marino of Oakland, TN; three daughters, Jennifer Marino Clayton (Brian) of Oakland, TN, Leslie Nicole Hood (Jasen) of Atoka, TN and Magen Marino Richards (Adam) of Oakland, TN; his sister, Nora Tate of Memphis, TN; three brothers, Thomas J. Marino, Jr. of Memphis, TN, William R. Marino of Memphis, TN and Robert A. Marino of St. Petersburg, FL; and seven grandchildren, Emma G. Clayton, Casey B. Clayton, Chloe I. Hood, Peyton S. Hood, Adagen L. Richards, Andrea L. Richards and Alaina L. Richards.

The family will have a gathering of family and friends that will be announced at a later date.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 11710 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.

