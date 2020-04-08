Russell Monroe Baker age 61, died Friday April 3, 2020 at his residence in Dyersburg, TN after losing the fight with lung cancer. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Baker; two daughters: Krystal Baker and Amelia Baker; and three sons: Zachary Baker and Austin Baker of Dyersburg, TN and Derrick Baker of Kingsport, TN; two step-sons: Daniel Parson and Jeffery Dunevant; one step-daughter: Kimberly Parson all of Dyersburg, TN; two sisters: Cythnia Baker of Dyersburg and Priscilla Burton of NC. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Dortha E. Crafton and James E. Crafton; a sister Holly Richardson; two brothers: Glen Daughtery and Little John Crafton.

Cremation services are being handled by Bells Funeral Home. A memorial service may be held at a later date.