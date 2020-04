Beverly Ann Hughes

Beverly Ann Hughes

SEPTEMBER 30, 1954 – MARCH 27, 2020

Beverly Ann Hughes was born on September 30, 1954 and passed away on March 27, 2020.

The family will hold private services. Burial will be at the Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery at Parker’s Crossroads Thursday, April 2, 2020. George A. Smith and Sons, North Chapel (731) 427-5555.