Elma “Louise” Kinley Washum

WBBJ Staff

 

Name: City & State
Age:
Place of Death: Henry County Healthcare Center
Date of Death: Tuesday,
Washum, Elma Louise PhotoElma “Louise” Kinley Washum, Paris, TN
90

April 07, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: A private family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery
Minister/Celebrant: Elder James Travis
Date/Place of Birth: July 18, 1929 in Paris, TN
Pallbearers:
Both Parents Names:  Wade Kinley and Jessie B. Willis Kinley, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Ernest N. Washum, Married: March 29, 1947; preceded: September 12, 1988
Daughters: City/State Jo Carolyn (Eddie) Dupree, Bruceton, TN

Debbie (Charles) Cowan, Paris, TN

Erica (J.W.) Foster, Paris, TN

Patricia Washum, preceded
Sons: City/State Timothy (Theresa) Washum, Murray, KY

Antonio Washum and Hiram Washum, both preceded
Sisters: City/State Ophelia Williams, Carrie Dantzer, Sue Bell Payne, Mary Elizabeth Dolberry, all four preceded
Brothers: City/State Charles Michael Kinley, Paris, TN

Wade Kinley, Jr., preceded
Grandchildren: 12
Great-grandchildren: 16
Other Relatives: 
Personal Information: Ms. Washum was a very active member of The Church of the Living God. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family and church family. A family member said that she always put other’s needs before her own.   

Related Posts