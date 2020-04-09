Elma “Louise” Kinley Washum
|Name: City & State
|Age:
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Healthcare Center
|Date of Death:
|Tuesday,
April 07, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|A private family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Elder James Travis
|Date/Place of Birth:
|July 18, 1929 in Paris, TN
|Pallbearers:
|Both Parents Names:
|Wade Kinley and Jessie B. Willis Kinley, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Ernest N. Washum, Married: March 29, 1947; preceded: September 12, 1988
|Daughters: City/State
|Jo Carolyn (Eddie) Dupree, Bruceton, TN
Debbie (Charles) Cowan, Paris, TN
Erica (J.W.) Foster, Paris, TN
Patricia Washum, preceded
|Sons: City/State
|Timothy (Theresa) Washum, Murray, KY
Antonio Washum and Hiram Washum, both preceded
|Sisters: City/State
|Ophelia Williams, Carrie Dantzer, Sue Bell Payne, Mary Elizabeth Dolberry, all four preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Charles Michael Kinley, Paris, TN
Wade Kinley, Jr., preceded
|Grandchildren:
|12
|Great-grandchildren:
|16
|Other Relatives:
|Personal Information:
|Ms. Washum was a very active member of The Church of the Living God. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family and church family. A family member said that she always put other’s needs before her own.