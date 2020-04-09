Helen H. Shell

Family graveside services for Helen H. Shell, 73, will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Brother Larry Moore officiating. Interment will follow. Ms. Shell, a homemaker, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born on April 23, 1946 in Huntingdon, Tennessee to Olin and Lorene Coleman Hudgins. She was Baptist in faith and a member of the VFW Post 4939 Women’s Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Terry Vance Shell who died February 10, 2014, three sisters Rene Adams, Mary Sue Cook, and Linda Lou Jackson, two brothers Elroy Hudgins and Jimmy Hudgins.

Survivors include her son and daughter in law Michael Dwayne and Linda Shell of McKenzie, TN, a sister Doris Davis of McKenzie, a brother Ray Hudgins of McLemoresville, TN, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.