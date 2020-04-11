69 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19.

A news release from the department says two females, aged 32 and 53, have tested positive. This brings the total number of cases to 69.

The release says epidemiology staff are trying to make contact with the patients. Hospitalization status is unknown at this time.

The department is also reaching out to those who may have had contact with the patients, according to the release.

The health department provided the following graphs: