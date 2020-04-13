Additional healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — Approximately six healthcare workers across the West Tennessee Healthcare system have tested positive for COVID-19, according to chief compliance and communications officer Amy Garner.

Garner said those employees are self-isolated at home and are not at work at this time.

Garner said the employees work throughout the system, but did not confirm what facilities the employees work for or any other identifying information.

Last week, Garner confirmed the first positive healthcare employee within the West Tennessee Healthcare system.

Garner also said the West Tennessee Healthcare system appears to have a higher hospitalization rate on average than the rest of the state, but data on those hospitalizations is still being gathered to determine why that rate is higher.