5,823 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 124 deaths, 633 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 5,823 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, April 14. In addition, 124 people have died, and 633 are hospitalized. Another 1,969 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

Anderson County – 15

Bedford County – 25

Benton County – 4

Bledsoe County – 8

Blount County – 47

Bradley County – 33

Campbell County – 12

Cannon County – 7

Carroll County – 12

Carter County — 3

Cheatham County – 19

Chester County – 5

Claiborne County – 5

Clay County – 4

Cocke County – 7

Coffee County – 12

Cumberland County – 51

Davidson County – 1,237

Decatur County – 3

DeKalb County – 10

Dickson County – 33

Dyer County – 22

Fayette County – 37

Fentress County – 3

Franklin County – 23

Gibson County – 21

Giles County – 3

Grainger County – 4

Greene County – 27

Grundy County – 22

Hamblen County – 6

Hamilton County – 110

Hardeman County — 7

Hardin County – 2

Hawkins County – 24

Haywood County — 12

Henderson County — 2

Henry County — 8

Hickman County – 2

Houston County – 3

Humphreys County – 4

Jackson County – 6

Jefferson County – 16

Johnson County – 2

Knox County – 174

Lake County – 4

Lauderdale County – 9

Lawrence County – 15

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 9

Loudon County – 17

Macon County – 27

Madison County – 73

Marion County – 26

Marshall County – 9

Maury County – 33

McMinn County – 5

McNairy County — 9

Meigs County – 3

Monroe County – 9

Montgomery County – 101

Morgan County — 5

Obion County — 8

Overton County – 6

Perry County – 4

Polk County – 5

Putnam County – 92

Roane County – 5

Robertson County – 92

Rutherford County – 253

Scott County – 10

Sequatchie County – 3

Sevier County – 22

Shelby County – 1,359

Smith County – 10

Stewart County — 4

Sullivan County – 43

Sumner County – 466

Tipton County – 52

Trousdale County — 20

Unicoi County – 1

Union County — 3

Van Buren County – 1

Warren County – 4

Washington County – 44

Wayne County – 2

Weakley County — 6

White County – 4

Williamson County – 322

Wilson County – 145

Out of state – 253

Pending – 136

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 2,861

Black or African-American – 1,143

Other/Multiracial – 358

Asian – 83

Pending – 1,378

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 3,695

Hispanic – 312

Pending – 1,816

Gender:

Female – 2,993

Male – 2,703

Pending – 127

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.