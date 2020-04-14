5,823 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 124 deaths, 633 hospitalizations

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 5,823 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, April 14. In addition, 124 people have died, and 633 are hospitalized. Another 1,969 have recovered.

The report shows the following numbers:

  • Anderson County – 15
  • Bedford County – 25
  • Benton County – 4
  • Bledsoe County – 8
  • Blount County – 47
  • Bradley County – 33
  • Campbell County – 12
  • Cannon County – 7
  • Carroll County – 12
  • Carter County — 3
  • Cheatham County – 19
  • Chester County – 5
  • Claiborne County – 5
  • Clay County – 4
  • Cocke County – 7
  • Coffee County – 12
  • Cumberland County – 51
  • Davidson County – 1,237
  • Decatur County – 3
  • DeKalb County – 10
  • Dickson County – 33
  • Dyer County – 22
  • Fayette County – 37
  • Fentress County – 3
  • Franklin County – 23
  • Gibson County – 21
  • Giles County – 3
  • Grainger County – 4
  • Greene County – 27
  • Grundy County – 22
  • Hamblen County – 6
  • Hamilton County – 110
  • Hardeman County — 7
  • Hardin County – 2
  • Hawkins County – 24
  • Haywood County — 12
  • Henderson County — 2
  • Henry County — 8
  • Hickman County – 2
  • Houston County – 3
  • Humphreys County – 4
  • Jackson County – 6
  • Jefferson County – 16
  • Johnson County – 2
  • Knox County – 174
  • Lake County – 4
  • Lauderdale County – 9
  • Lawrence County – 15
  • Lewis County — 2
  • Lincoln County – 9
  • Loudon County – 17
  • Macon County – 27
  • Madison County – 73
  • Marion County – 26
  • Marshall County – 9
  • Maury County – 33
  • McMinn County – 5
  • McNairy County — 9
  • Meigs County – 3
  • Monroe County – 9
  • Montgomery County – 101
  • Morgan County — 5
  • Obion County — 8
  • Overton County – 6
  • Perry County – 4
  • Polk County – 5
  • Putnam County – 92
  • Roane County – 5
  • Robertson County – 92
  • Rutherford County – 253
  • Scott County – 10
  • Sequatchie County – 3
  • Sevier County – 22
  • Shelby County – 1,359
  • Smith County – 10
  • Stewart County — 4
  • Sullivan County – 43
  • Sumner County – 466
  • Tipton County – 52
  • Trousdale County — 20
  • Unicoi County – 1
  • Union County — 3
  • Van Buren County – 1
  • Warren County – 4
  • Washington County – 44
  • Wayne County – 2
  • Weakley County — 6
  • White County – 4
  • Williamson County – 322
  • Wilson County – 145
  • Out of state – 253
  • Pending – 136

The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

  • White – 2,861
  • Black or African-American – 1,143
  • Other/Multiracial – 358
  • Asian – 83
  • Pending – 1,378

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 3,695
  • Hispanic – 312
  • Pending – 1,816

Gender:

  • Female – 2,993
  • Male – 2,703
  • Pending – 127

 

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

