5,823 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 124 deaths, 633 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 5,823 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, April 14. In addition, 124 people have died, and 633 are hospitalized. Another 1,969 have recovered.
The report shows the following numbers:
- Anderson County – 15
- Bedford County – 25
- Benton County – 4
- Bledsoe County – 8
- Blount County – 47
- Bradley County – 33
- Campbell County – 12
- Cannon County – 7
- Carroll County – 12
- Carter County — 3
- Cheatham County – 19
- Chester County – 5
- Claiborne County – 5
- Clay County – 4
- Cocke County – 7
- Coffee County – 12
- Cumberland County – 51
- Davidson County – 1,237
- Decatur County – 3
- DeKalb County – 10
- Dickson County – 33
- Dyer County – 22
- Fayette County – 37
- Fentress County – 3
- Franklin County – 23
- Gibson County – 21
- Giles County – 3
- Grainger County – 4
- Greene County – 27
- Grundy County – 22
- Hamblen County – 6
- Hamilton County – 110
- Hardeman County — 7
- Hardin County – 2
- Hawkins County – 24
- Haywood County — 12
- Henderson County — 2
- Henry County — 8
- Hickman County – 2
- Houston County – 3
- Humphreys County – 4
- Jackson County – 6
- Jefferson County – 16
- Johnson County – 2
- Knox County – 174
- Lake County – 4
- Lauderdale County – 9
- Lawrence County – 15
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 9
- Loudon County – 17
- Macon County – 27
- Madison County – 73
- Marion County – 26
- Marshall County – 9
- Maury County – 33
- McMinn County – 5
- McNairy County — 9
- Meigs County – 3
- Monroe County – 9
- Montgomery County – 101
- Morgan County — 5
- Obion County — 8
- Overton County – 6
- Perry County – 4
- Polk County – 5
- Putnam County – 92
- Roane County – 5
- Robertson County – 92
- Rutherford County – 253
- Scott County – 10
- Sequatchie County – 3
- Sevier County – 22
- Shelby County – 1,359
- Smith County – 10
- Stewart County — 4
- Sullivan County – 43
- Sumner County – 466
- Tipton County – 52
- Trousdale County — 20
- Unicoi County – 1
- Union County — 3
- Van Buren County – 1
- Warren County – 4
- Washington County – 44
- Wayne County – 2
- Weakley County — 6
- White County – 4
- Williamson County – 322
- Wilson County – 145
- Out of state – 253
- Pending – 136
The Tennessee Department of Health have also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 2,861
- Black or African-American – 1,143
- Other/Multiracial – 358
- Asian – 83
- Pending – 1,378
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 3,695
- Hispanic – 312
- Pending – 1,816
Gender:
- Female – 2,993
- Male – 2,703
- Pending – 127
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.