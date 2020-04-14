9 healthcare workers positive for COVID-19; 47 quarantined

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare has confirmed 47 employees are currently quarantined, and nine employees have tested positive for COVID-19 due to work-related exposure to the virus.

Chief compliance and communications officer Amy Garner confirmed Tuesday that the number of employees who remain in quarantine is down from Monday’s 70 employees.

Those 23 employees who have been released from quarantined have been cleared to return to work, Garner said.

Garner also updated the numbers of patients hospitalized in the West Tennessee Healthcare system during Tuesday’s news conference.

Garner confirmed 11 COVID-19 positive patients are currently being treated at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Three of those patients are currently on ventilators, and two of those three patients are from Madison County.

Garner said six patients are under investigation to confirm if they are COVID-19 positive.