Charles Thomas “Scooter” Logan, age 34, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Drummonds, Tennessee.

Charles was born June 3, 1985 in Shelby County, Tennessee, the son of James Thomas Logan, Jr. and Alma Jane Duncan Logan. He received his education in the Fayette County School System and was employed as an installer for Logan’s Flooring. He was a longtime resident of Somerville and was a member of Dancyville Assembly of God. Scooter enjoyed fishing, drawing and riding four-wheelers.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Emily Logan (Kathy) of Bolivar, TN; his parents, James Thomas Logan, Jr. and Jane Duncan Logan of Whiteville, TN; his sister, Ashley Logan of Brownsville, TN; his maternal grandparents, Charlie and Pauline Duncan of Somerville, TN; three nieces, Makayla Reyes, Avery Logan and Jaylynn Reyes; and his nephew, Dakota Reyes. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Betty Logan.

Due to current national conditions and the family’s concern and well-being of others, the family will have a private funeral service at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with interment at the Dancyville Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Danny Logan, Jonathan Hogan, Dylan Logan, Daniel Logan, Eric walls, Nick Crutcher, Diego Dowdy and Wayne Pittman.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

