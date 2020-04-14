Health facility to launch COVID-19 Awareness Program

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local health facility is launching a COVID-19 awareness program.

Physicians Quality Care is offering residents free, remote and real-time monitoring for COVID-19.

People who sign up for the COVID-19 Awareness Program will have access to a secure HIPAA-compliant app that they can download to their smartphone, tablet or computer.

As often as necessary, you can enter data such as your blood pressure and temperature, as well as answer a few simple medical questions.

“If everything looks good then that’s the end of the story,” said CEO of Physicians Quality Care, Jimmy Hoppers. “But if there are any outliers, then you will get a call 24/7, a live person on the phone to go over this with you and to decide what you need to do next.”

Physicians Quality Care is planning to launch the app on Monday April 20. To learn more click here.