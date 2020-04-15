Charles Dale Merrell
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Charles Dale Merrell of Buchanan
|Age:
|71
|Place of Death:
|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
|Date of Death:
|Sunday, April 12, 2020
|Funeral Time/Day:
|His body is to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date
|Place of Funeral:
|Date/Place of Birth:
|August 2, 1948 in Paris, TN
|Both Parents Names:
include mother’s maiden
(surviving or preceded)
|William B. Merrell and Mary Ruth Beasley Merrell, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
(surviving or preceded)
|Formerly married to: Lois Cooper of Buchanan, TN; Married: Nov. 1, 1983
|Daughters: City/State
|Kelly Biggs Corbitt of Buchanan, TN
Missy (Jeremy) Mullis of Dexter, Georgia
|Sons: City/State
|Matthew Dale (Heather) Merrell of Buchanan, TN
|Grandchildren:
|Leighanne Biggs, Jessica Eubanks, Dylan Bush, Claire Merrell,
Gunner Dale Merrell, Morgan Mullis and Dalton Mullis.
|Great Grandchildren:
|BryLeigh Scott
|Sisters: City/State
|Norma (Roger) Carroll of Puryear
Barbara Holland Knight of Kenton, TN
Gladys Cable, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Leroy (Terrie) Merrell of Chicago, IL
Robert Merrell of Rockford, IL
Johnny Merrell of Rockford, IL
William Carol Merrell, preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Lifetime member of the Paris Henry County Rescue Squad, Veteran of the U.S. Army,