Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Charles Dale Merrell of Buchanan

Age: 71

Place of Death: Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Date of Death: Sunday, April 12, 2020

Funeral Time/Day: His body is to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date

Place of Funeral:

Date/Place of Birth: August 2, 1948 in Paris, TN

Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) William B. Merrell and Mary Ruth Beasley Merrell, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage (surviving or preceded) Formerly married to: Lois Cooper of Buchanan, TN; Married: Nov. 1, 1983

Daughters: City/State Kelly Biggs Corbitt of Buchanan, TN Missy (Jeremy) Mullis of Dexter, Georgia

Sons: City/State Matthew Dale (Heather) Merrell of Buchanan, TN

Grandchildren: Leighanne Biggs, Jessica Eubanks, Dylan Bush, Claire Merrell, Gunner Dale Merrell, Morgan Mullis and Dalton Mullis.

Great Grandchildren: BryLeigh Scott

Sisters: City/State Norma (Roger) Carroll of Puryear Barbara Holland Knight of Kenton, TN Gladys Cable, preceded

Brothers: City/State Leroy (Terrie) Merrell of Chicago, IL Robert Merrell of Rockford, IL Johnny Merrell of Rockford, IL William Carol Merrell, preceded

Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.