Merrell, Charles
Name: City & State Charles Dale Merrell of Buchanan
Age: 71
Place of Death: Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Date of Death: Sunday, April 12, 2020
Funeral Time/Day: His body is to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date
Place of Funeral:
Date/Place of Birth: August 2, 1948 in Paris, TN
 William B. Merrell and Mary Ruth Beasley Merrell, both preceded
 Formerly married to: Lois Cooper of Buchanan, TN; Married: Nov. 1, 1983
Daughters: City/State Kelly Biggs Corbitt of Buchanan, TN

Missy (Jeremy) Mullis of Dexter, Georgia
Sons: City/State Matthew Dale (Heather) Merrell of Buchanan, TN
Grandchildren: Leighanne Biggs, Jessica Eubanks, Dylan Bush, Claire Merrell, 

Gunner Dale Merrell, Morgan Mullis and Dalton Mullis.
Great Grandchildren: BryLeigh Scott
Sisters: City/State Norma (Roger) Carroll of Puryear

Barbara Holland Knight of Kenton, TN

Gladys Cable, preceded
Brothers: City/State Leroy (Terrie) Merrell of Chicago, IL

Robert Merrell of Rockford, IL

Johnny Merrell of Rockford, IL

William Carol Merrell, preceded
Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Personal Information: Lifetime member of the Paris Henry County Rescue Squad, Veteran of the U.S. Army, 

 

