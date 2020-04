Local school systems confirm they will not return for remainder of academic year

The following West Tennessee school systems have confirmed to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they will follow Gov. Lee’s recommendation

not to return for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year because of the Covid-19 pandemic:

-Jackson-Madison County Schools

-Gibson County Schools

-Henderson County Schools

-Lexington City Schools

-Milan Special School District

-Trenton Special School District

-Union City Schools