Hardin County churches host community drive in worship

SAVANNAH, Tenn.–A community brings the church to an unlikely place.

Saturday afternoon consisted of windows down and prayers up for many in Hardin County.

A joint worship service was hosted by several churches.

The sound of honking signified many people saying amen, and agreeing with the message.

“Faith, not fear,” singer/songwriter Darryl Worley said.

“When Paul spoke to a young Timothy, he said ‘for God’s not given us the spirit of fear, but of power, of love, and sound mind,'” Pastor Josh Franks said.

Franks, pastor at People’s Tabernacle Church, is one of the organizers and speakers at the drive up service in the Hardin County High School parking lot.

“It doesn’t matter what side of the tracks you live on, it doesn’t matter what side of the card you vote on,” Franks said, “today, what counts was that we all unified, we all came together in unity for one reason, one purpose, one mission.”

All to pray for encouragement and an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the only place to be today,” Worley said.

Public officials also spoke at the service.

“Our leaders see the need for this, and they allowed us to come out and do this today, and I think it uplifted a lot of folks,” Worley said.

Worley performed some of his music he says relates to what everyone’s going through.

He explains the meaning behind the chorus of ‘All to Himself.’

“It just kind of occurred to me, maybe that’s what God wanted to do, was get us singled out so he could get our attention,” Worley said.

‘Faith, not Fear,’ “that song is really about getting through this kind of difficult time that we’re all going through.”

Organizers and speakers say they hope everyone who attended walked away feeling more hopeful and encouraged.

“Hardin County has had a lot of trying times in the past couple of years, but Hardin County always prevails,” Sheriff Johnny Alexander said.

Volunteers say at least 159 cars gathered in the parking lot for the service.