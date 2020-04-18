Pet of the Week: Tripp

JACKSON, Tenn. — Saving The Animals Together in Jackson is looking for 6-month-old Tripp a “furrever” home.

Tripp came to their rescue after his owner was unable to continue caring for him. Now he’s looking for a new family.

What kind of family is that?

A family that doesn’t mind playing with squeaky toys, balls, tug ropes and just about any activity that involves fun.

One of Tripp’s favorite thing to do is to hit the road.

He’s just waiting for the right family. But things have been tough with the coronavirus outbreak.

Tripp is up to date on shots, neutered and microchipped.

If you think Tripp would fit into your family, go to STAT’s website to fill in an adoption application or call 731-313-7828.

STAT currently has 24 dogs in need of adoption. Three are sanctuary dogs, and seven have been with them for over a year.

STAT has stopped taking in dogs due to a decline in financial donations to cover vetting costs and monthly care. This can be changed with your help.

Please be aware that with COVID-19, STAT has transitioned over to virtual meetings for the dogs.