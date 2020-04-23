Hundreds of families receive free garden supplies in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyer County Master Gardeners and Sunflower Health Food offered free supplies to start an Essential Garden to 325 families from April 20 through April 22.

Residents showed up to pick up vegetable seeds, containers and soil. Those in attendance are now able to grow vegetables such as cucumbers, lettuce, carrots, beans and more.

Additionally, free gardening advice and encouragement was provided from Master Gardener Carin Wilson.

The project gained popularity as a Facebook group was created to offer further assistance, instruction and encouragement.

Dyer County could now see over 300 new gardens and thousands of sunflowers as they received a special gift of sunflower seeds to bring in pollinators.