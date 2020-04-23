Stephen Wayne “Steve” Koontz, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home in Eads, Tennessee with his loving wife, Ricky, by his side. He was born on September 10, 1941, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of Wayne and Rebecca Koontz.

Steve graduated from the University of Illinois in 1964, where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a navigator flying transport missions for VR-7 during the Vietnam War. In 1982, Steve retired from the Navy with a rank of LCDR USNR. While serving in the Navy, he met the love of his life, Ricky Gloria Gobeli. They were married at the Highlands Inn Wedding Chapel in Carmel, California on December 19, 1965. Steve and Ricky celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary in December of 2019. Following his military service, Steve was a flight instructor at the University of Illinois. In 1975, he “landed” his dream job as a corporate pilot for Ashland Oil, Inc. in Ashland, Kentucky. Steve retired from Ashland Oil in 2001, serving as the Director of Aviation for the company for the last ten years of his career.

Steve was known by his family and friends for his intelligence, wisdom, sense of humor, confidence, resourcefulness, and generosity. He was a hard worker and the rock of his family. He was the best Grandpa to his six grandchildren. Steve was an exceptional pilot. He was a natural athlete. His first love was football which he played in high school and college, and later tennis and golf which he played with family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved family, attending his children and grandchildren’s activities and celebrations, flying airplanes, riding horses, playing guitar, singing folk songs, fishing, and relaxing with a good book. Accompanied by his family, a perfect day for Steve would be watching a college football game, eating a great steak and savoring his favorite dessert, cookies. Steve never met a cookie that he did not like, but his daughter, Stacey’s, chocolate chip cookies were his very favorite.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Karen and Janet Koontz. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Ricky; his three children, Jeffrey Mark Koontz (Jill); Stacey Alicia Koontz Skillman (Trent); and Mitchell Ryan Koontz (Kelly); his six grandchildren, Dakota and Sierra Koontz, Zachary and Jacob Skillman; and Cameron and James “Xavier” Koontz; his brother, Roger E. Koontz (Michelle Press); and his nieces, Christina White and Stephanie Koontz, and their families.

Steve’s life is a great example of a life well lived. For his family and friends, the time we spent with him leaves us with treasured memories and countless blessings. Due to COVID-19, a private service for immediate family only will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel located at 10670 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, Tennessee 38068. In Steve’s memory, contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, or any charity of your choice.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jeffrey Mark Koontz, Mitchell Ryan Koontz, Trent Edward Skillman, Zachary Stephen Skillman, Jacob Holderman Skillman and James Xavier Koontz.

