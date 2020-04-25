Meet Chip, this week’s Pet of the Week!

Chip is close to 3-years-old. He is very loving and full of energy.

He likes car rides, to run and to romp, so play time is essential. Chip can get a little jealous at times, so he would have to be the only tail wagger in the family.

He has also been abandoned once, so he needs a family that is loving and committed to taking care of him.

Chip could be a good companion during times like these.

He is completely vetted and ready to meet his new family.

If you think Chip would fit into your family, go to Saving The Animals Together’s website to fill in an adoption application or call (731) 313-7828.