Anna Blondell Pearson age 102, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Alamo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A Private Graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Belleview Cemetery in Bells, TN.

Mrs. Pearson was born in Crockett County, TN on January 14, 1918 to the late Jim Monroe Pipkin and Sisily Annie Parker Pipkin. She worked for many years as the owner and operator of the White Star Market and influenced many young people by her work. Mrs. Blondell was a member of the Alamo-Trenton Eastern Stars and was a faithful member of the Bells First Baptist Church. She so enjoyed arranging the floral arrangement for her church family. She loved cooking and using her skills for her family and friends. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 62 years: Lem M. Pearson; two sisters: Pennie Neely and Burnette Liles.

She is survived by one son: Jim George Pearson (Lynette) of Memphis, TN; one daughter: Donna Sue Pearson Climer (Wayne) of Bells, TN; She leaves a legacy of 3 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her White Star Marker Gang, the Alamo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff and her church family.