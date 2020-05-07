Steven James Kimery, age 36, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday evening, April 26, 2020 in Memphis.

Steven was born January 30, 1984 in Memphis, Tennessee and was a 2002 graduate of Fayette Academy in Somerville, Tennessee. He was of the Christian faith and employed in restaurant management for many years. Steven enjoyed spending time with his friends and loved to laugh. He never met a stranger.

Steven is survived by his mother, Teresa Morris and her husband, Chris of Moscow, TN; his father, James Kimery and his wife, Elaine of Moscow, TN; his sister, Brittany Benedict and her husband, Josh of Cordova, TN; and two brothers, John Morris, Jr. of Cordova, TN and Coleman Morris of Little Rock, AR.

A gathering of family and friends of Steven will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. A private interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Moscow.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the church, charity or organization of the donor’s choice.

