June Austin Hebler passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Avé Maria Home in Memphis, Tennessee. She was 81. She joined her lifelong partner, John Hebler, on their 62nd Wedding Anniversary. Born in Vicksburg, MS and a resident of Oakland TN, she was the daughter of the late Harry Smith Austin and the late Mildred White Austin both of Vicksburg, Mississippi. Mrs. Hebler grew up attending the First Baptist Church in Vicksburg, Mississippi where she was a lifelong member. She also was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church with her husband, the late John Hebler, after becoming a Catholic when they started their family.

She was a graduate of Carr Central High School and attended All Saints Episcopal School both of Vicksburg, Mississippi. She also attended Hinds Community College where she was a member of the “Highstepper” Dance team. Mrs. Hebler was a retired Civilian Contract Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Vicksburg Division. She was a member of the Green Hills Garden Club of Vicksburg and spent much of her time volunteering giving tours of the old antebellum homes in town.

Upon retiring The Heblers moved to Oakland, Tennessee to be with family and to be near their grandsons and their great grandchildren. They spent their days attending family dinners, watching their oldest grandson coach, and watching the golfers and birds from their back porch.

Mrs. Hebler was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Edward Hebler who died 1/4/2020 and her brother, Harry Richardson (Ricky) Austin. She is survived by two daughters: Karen Hebler McCrary (Conrad) of Rossville TN and Kathy Hebler Higgason (Michael) of Murfreesboro TN; four grandsons: John Conrad McCrary (Meghan) of Piperton TN, Jacob Austin McCrary of Memphis TN, Paden Tanner Higgason of Memphis TN, and Dr. Lorenzo Olive, United States Navy of San Diego CA; two great grandchildren: Ann Elizabeth McCrary and Conrad Austin (Mac) McCrary both of Piperton TN; one sister in law: Marianne Austin Windham (Jon) of Vicksburg MS; one niece Andrea Austin Mathis (Scott) of Vicksburg MS; three great nieces: Addison Claire Mathis, Sydney Austin Mathis, Cameron Lane Mathis all of Vicksburg, MS; and numerous extended loving family members.

Memorial arrangements will be made at a later date. The memorial service will be held at Fisher Riles Funeral Home in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Local arrangements were provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.