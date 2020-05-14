Chester County H.S. holds special graduation for one senior

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — This year more than 190 students will be graduating from Chester County High School, but on Thursday evening only one senior was getting her diploma.

“I didn’t think there would be many people here,” said senior Mackenzie Smith.

Over the summer, when the rest of the graduating class is walking across the stage, Smith will be off serving her country.

“I will be going to A.I.T. with Fort Leonard Wood to be doing my training to be a military police officer,” said Smith.

High school principal Ricky Catlett says all of the seniors have worked hard to reach this major milestones and they all deserve a graduation ceremony.

“I think it’s nice that they actually put the thought into me having my own separate graduation since I won’t be able to be with my classmates, the class I grew up with but it means a lot,” Smith shared.

Mackenzie says she was shocked to see so many people come out to celebrate her achievements from family members to faculty and staff.

“It means a lot, I didn’t think it really meant that much being in their classroom, but seeing all of them here kind of meant a lot,” Smith shared.

In addition to that long-awaited diploma, the graduate also got a gift from her principal, a customized mask that reads ‘Class of 2020’.