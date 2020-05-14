Lela Genelle Patterson

Lela Genelle Patterson, 85 of Jackson, died Sunday May 10, 2020, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Genelle was born May 12, 1934 to the late Willie and Tessie Holbert. She was married to Jimmy Patterson, who preceded her in death, for 48 years. In addition to her husband and parents, she had two brothers & a sister that also preceded her in death, Billy Holbert, Ernest Holbert and Martha Graves. She is survived by two sons, Alan (JoAnn) of Jackson, TN and Jeffery Patterson-Dodd (Jeff) of Memphis, two grandchildren, Sherman (Allyson) Patterson of Spring Hill, TN and Katherine Patterson, Jackson, TN, one great-grandchild, Zoey Patterson, Milan TN, one sister, Ramelle Cisco, Vacaville, CA, two brothers, Robert Holbert, Fort Worth, TX and Paul (Diane) Holbert, Tickfaw, LA. She had many sisters and brothers in law, nieces and nephews that she loved dearly and were very special to her.

Genelle was a cashier at Market Fresh Produce for over 20 years. She enjoyed being with family and friends, she never met a stranger. She was a proud 25-year breast cancer survivor.

The family would like to thank the staff of Maplewood Healthcare for the excellent care she received for the last year and half, with a special thank you to Brenna Bennett Simon, who showed her extra love and kindness.

SERVICES: Due to the current social gathering restrictions, a family-only graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 13, at Highland Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. 731.668.1111