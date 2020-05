Graveside Services for Wilma Jean Hennings, age 87, will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Forest Avenue in Jackson, TN.

Mrs. Hennings died Friday, May 15, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Hennings will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:30 AM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.