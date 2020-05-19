Timothy Joe “Tim” Reeves, age 51, resident of Harmontown, Mississippi, departed this life Monday morning, May 18, 2020.

Tim was born April 23, 1969 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Barbara Reeves Hailey and the late Phillip Michael Reeves.

He was a graduate of Kingsbury High School in Memphis and was employed as a painter and musician for many years. He volunteered at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi and the State Veterans Home in Oxford, Mississippi, and often played the guitar for the Volunteer Fire Department in Harmontown, Mississippi. Tim was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee and enjoyed riding his mountain bike, playing music, listening to music, flying kites, fishing, playing frisbee, and singing in his sleep.

Tim is survived by his wife who he married April 5, 2008, Karen Ellis Reeves; three daughters, Camille Stewart and her husband, Steven, Tori Reeves and Hannah Reeves; two stepsons, Joshua Self and Jeremy Self; his mother, Barbara Reeves Hailey; two sisters, Trudi L. Reeves and Terri L. Reeves; and nine grandchildren, Ethan Gullett, Autumn Gullett, Austin Akins, Hunter Hipp, Cameron Self, Avie Allen, Austin Allen, Trinity Self and Bell Self.

A visitation for Tim will be from 4 to 6 P.M. Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Memorial Services for Tim will be held at 6 P.M. Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Dr. Mike Crouch, a pastor at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, Tennessee, officiating.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Music Export Memphis at http://musicexportmemphis.org/donate/.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.