Buffalo Wild Wings reopens dining areas

JACKSON, Tenn. — While sports are not completely back yet, a popular sports bar is making a return.

All Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Tennessee are reopening their dining rooms Wednesday, with a few changes.

The establishment is adding new safety and sanitation steps to help protect guests and employees.

Officials with Buffalo Wild Wings say all frequently touched areas will be cleaned often. They will also provide single-use, disposable menus and condiments to all guests.

Wellness checks will be conducted on employees as they arrive for their shifts.