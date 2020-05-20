Ministry brings church services to residents

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local church is offering to meet people where they are: at home.

“The church is closed, but ministry is not,” said Destiny Church Pastor Rhonda Pettigrew.

Many churches are reopening under guidance of local and state officials, but Destiny Church in Jackson is taking a different approach.

“I believe that this pandemic is one of the times where the church is being forced to innovate and be creative and forced out of the walls, which is really what the Bible told us to do, to get out in the hedges and highways and compel men to come,” Pettigrew said.

Church leaders say some people are not ready to leave their homes just yet, so they’re taking their church on the road.

Residents could be seen on balconies and at their windows, listening to the sermon.

“We are determined that we are going to every neighborhood in this city and even in surrounding counties,” Pettigrew said.

While wearing face masks and practicing social distancing, members of Destiny Church are bringing a message of hope to communities in West Tennessee.

“We all have a mission within our communities, and this is the hour that we need everybody that we can get to come together and fulfill this vision,” Pettigrew said. “So you’re welcome to join us at any time.”

“There are no boundaries when it comes to the presence of God,” Pettigrew said.

Destiny Church will be hosting a pop up church service every Wednesday night.

To follow the church and where they will be popping up next, visit their Facebook page.