Gladys Ann Moon Tucker, age 61, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Elbert “Derl” Tucker, departed this life Saturday morning, May 23, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Gladys was born May 31, 1958 in Trenton, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Floyd Moon and Annie Cate Moon. She was a homemaker throughout her life and a member of First Baptist Church of Somerville. She enjoyed reading, cooking and watching movies.

Mrs. Tucker is survived by her husband who she married December 7, 1984, Elbert “Derl” Tucker of Somerville, TN; her daughter, Patricia Sims of Anna, IL; her son, Allen McElwee and his wife, Gina of Somerville, TN; her sister, Linda Forrest of Jackson, TN; two brothers, Freddy Moon and Floyd Moon, Jr.; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frankie Moon.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Tucker were held at 2 P.M. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Kevin Treadway of Somerville, officiating. Interment followed in the Somerville City Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Thomas McElwee, Aubrey Jr. Davidson, Bruce Davidson, Frankie Moon, Timmy Moon and Dustin Sims.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Shelby County Chapter of the American Heart Association, 5384 Poplar Avenue, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38119.

