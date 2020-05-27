Allene James Fesmire, age 85 of Jackson, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Milan, TN.

Allene was born on August 22, 1934 in Henderson County, TN, the daughter of the late Henry Evans James and Mary Lucille Wilson. She grew up near the Bargerton Community in Henderson County, the fifth of eleven children. She is preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.

Allene attended Bargerton Elementary School, graduated from Lexington High School, and also attended West Tennessee Business College. She married Charles Fesmire in 1953 who also precedes her in death.

Allene was a home maker for much of her life but went to work for Pinkston and Scruggs Pharmacy in the early 1970s where she enjoyed the hustle and bustle of downtown Jackson until her retirement. Her favorite past times included cooking, gardening, sewing, and country music.

Allene’s greatest love of all, though, was her family. Weekends were nearly always spent visiting with family members in the Bargerton Community. Sunday dinner with her parents, brothers, sisters, in-laws, and droves of nieces and nephews were a weekly highlight. She also loved nothing more than having her own family come to her house to celebrate holidays or just get together to eat, visit, and have fun.

Allene is survived by two children and their families, her son Randy and wife Denise Fesmire reside in Germantown, Tennessee, granddaughter Sarah and husband Tyler Schroeder and great grandson, Sam, of Chicago, IL, as well as granddaughter Mary and husband Joseph Moser of Bartlett, TN. Her daughter Donna and husband Steve Thomas reside in Jackson, Tennessee, grandson Scott Thomas and wife Amy with great granddaughter Payton and great grandson Brandon of Manchester, Tennessee, as well as granddaughter Lindsey and husband Josh Sprencer with great granddaughter Olivia and great grandsons Barrett and Charles of Milan, Tennessee.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Ridgecrest Cemetery. Rev. Barry Scott, Pastor, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, will officiate.