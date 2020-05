Jane Fee Wolfe was born on December 7, 1937 and passed away on May 24, 2020 and is under the care of George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home.

Visitation with Friends and Loved Ones will be held on May 31, 2020 at 12:30 pm at George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 2812 N Highland Ave, Jackson, Tennessee. The Graveside Service will be held on May 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ridgecrest Cemetery, 200 Ridgecrest Rd., Jackson, TN. 38305.

