Dr. John Myron Bishop

Dr. John Myron Bishop, age 89, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of the late Margaret McMillan Graham Bishop, departed this life Tuesday evening, May 26, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Dr. Bishop was born July 29, 1930 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Joseph Bailey Bishop and Flossie Wilson Bishop. He graduated from Memphis State University and the University of Tennessee in Memphis with his doctorate degree in 1955. Upon returning to Somerville, he worked at Armstrong Clinic. He then worked with Dr. McKnight at Morris Clinic, in private practice, and Methodist Hospital in Somerville. After several years of retirement, he returned to practice part-time at McKnight Clinic. He was a member of the American Medical Association for many years.

Dr. Bishop was married December 28, 1974 to the former Margaret McMillan Graham who preceded him in death on July 2, 2006. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Somerville and was a member of the United States Army as a Captain in earlier years. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards.

Dr. Bishop is survived by his stepdaughter, Anne Wiese and her husband, Robert of Germantown, TN; his stepson, Bill Graham and his wife, Deborah of Piperton, TN; two grandchildren, Jessica Thomas and Melissa Moerlend; and two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Thomas and Grayson Thomas.

A visitation for Dr. Bishop will be from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M. Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Funeral Services for Dr. Bishop will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

