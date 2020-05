Funeral services for Antonio Dewayne Murphy, age 37, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Montgomery Cemetery.

Mr. Murphy passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.