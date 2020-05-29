Barbara Ann Dorris, age 78 of Jackson, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 at her home.

Barbara was born on January 14, 1942 in Bolivar, TN, the daughter of the late William Franklin Hill and Nannie Mae Young Hill. She carried many titles and responsibilities throughout her life but her main goal was taking care of family. She always made sure everyone else was taken care of even before herself.

She was an avid gardener and all things flourished under her care whether it was plants, flowers, animals or people. Barbara was a member of New Union Baptist Church and very dedicated to the Lord and lived through prayer.

She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all those who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother Gary Hill of Jackson TN.

She is survived by her children, Carrie Whistle of Jackson, TN, Melinda Dorris of Henderson TN, Penny and Donnie Sisco of Dallas, TX and Jeannie and Mark Damiani of Katy,TX; two brothers Charles Hill of Toone, TN and Terry Hill of Bolivar, TN; five grandchildren, Bret Sisco, Steven Collins, Julie Ann Staggs, Kaycie Whistle and Nicholas Damiani; and five great-grandchildren Noah Sisco, Carson Sisco, Makenli Collins, Molly Collins and Hudson Staggs.

The family will host a memorial service on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons. The family will receive friends following the service.