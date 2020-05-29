Services for Mrs. Helen Jean Butler, age 79 of Memphis, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, 11:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery.

The visitation for Mrs. Butler will be on Frida, from 2:00 P.M.- 5:00 P.M.

As a valued service to the family and to share in the memory of her ceremony LIVE on Saturday at 10:55 A.M., CST., Via Desktop/Laptop go to stephenson-shaw.com and go to her obituary Click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing by smartphone go to our website, click on her obituary and click Media.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411