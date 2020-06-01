Earl Dean Doyle

Private graveside services for Earl Dean Doyle, 76, will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Randy Moore officiating. Burial to follow. Mr. Doyle, a retired employee of Republic Door, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Christian Care Center. He was born on January 16, 1944 in Trenton, Tennessee to Harold and Pearlie Hutchenson Doyle. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Betty Lou Jones Doyle, a daughter Lisa Darlene Jones, and a granddaughter Jackie Jones.

Survivors include two daughters Sherry (Randy) Wagner of Puryear, TN, Pam (David) Thomas of McKenzie, and a brother Phil (Jean) Doyle of Henry, TN, eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.