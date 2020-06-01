James Owen McMackin

James Owen McMackin, 65, a retired truck driver for J B Hunt Transport Services, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 22, 1954 in Louisville, Kentucky to Carlos and Mary Perrine McMackin. While driving for J B Hun he drove over one million miles to be a member in the million mile club. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Sandra McMackin Parish who died in January 2000. It was Mr. McMackin’s wish to be cremated.

Survivors include his daughter and son in law Mary and Karl Davis and a son James McMackin all of McKenzie, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.