Melissa Lynn Campbell

A grave side services for Melissa Lynn Campbell, 47, will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Burial is to immediately follow. Mrs. Campbell died at Baptist Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. She was born on September 14, 1972 in Hughes, Arkansas to Thomas and Mary Lee Medlin. She was preceded in death by her mother.

Survivors include her husband Carl Campbell of McKenzie, her daughter Heather (Ace) Eubanks of McKenzie, her son Thomas Campbell of McKenzie, her father Thomas Medlin of McKenzie, her sister Belinda Medlin of Paris, and a grandson.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.