Dale Treadway
Dale Treadway, age 84 of Jackson, passed away on Sunday at his home in Jackson.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, June 4, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the service hour at 11 a.m. at Woodland Baptist Church, 365 Wallace Rd., Jackson.
A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Somerville City Cemetery in Somerville, TN.
A full obituary can be found at GeorgeASmithandSons.com
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555