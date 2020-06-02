Dale Treadway, age 84 of Jackson, passed away on Sunday at his home in Jackson.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, June 4, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the service hour at 11 a.m. at Woodland Baptist Church, 365 Wallace Rd., Jackson.

A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Somerville City Cemetery in Somerville, TN.

A full obituary can be found at GeorgeASmithandSons.com

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555