Helen McAlexander Brandon

Helen McAlexander Brandon, 86, went to be with her Lord, after a short illness, Saturday

evening May 30, 2020 with her family by her side. She was preceded in death her husband of

56 years, Russell Brandon.

This strong great lady has no accolades after her name as some women might have. Instead,

she devoted her life to her family. She did not travel extensively or belong to any country clubs

or society/social clubs. She lived for her family. She grew up in the Great Depression and vowed

to work hard so that her daughter would not have to suffer poverty as she and her sister did.

After working many positions at South Central Bell she retired as an engineer. She was famous

for her home cooking, especially Sunday night family dinners, as well as sharing dishes with the

neighborhood. Nobody around her was hungry! She then used her talent of making beautiful

floral arrangements for The Flower Patch Florist, Nell’s Flower Box and Nancy’s Carousel. One

thing she always said, “I don’t want flowers at my funeral unless they have roots on them”.

She was born August 17, 1933 in Shelbyville, TN the daughter of the late Harlan and Lois

Watson McAlexander. She was a member at Forest Heights United Methodist Church where

she served as Church Bazaar Coordinator for several years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Dorothy Helton.

Helen is survived her daughter, Regina Swartwood and husband Doc, nieces, Dianna

Woodburn, Vicki Rose, Amanda Chilcutt, Olivia McCaskill, Chloe Lott and nephew Jon Helton.

SERVICES: Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00AM at Highland

Memorial Gardens with Rev. Ron Hale officiating. Observing and honoring social distancing the

family will be having a graveside visitation from 10:00AM until service time at 11:00AM.

In Lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Forest

Heights United Methodist Church, 863 W. Forest Ave, Jackson, TN 38301. fhumc.com

