Jackie Williams
|Jackie Williams of Buchanan
|77
|Henry County Medical Center
|Monday, June 1, 2020
|Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2PM
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Bro. Michael Barnhart of New Bethel Baptist
|Shady Grove
|Noon until service time Friday, June 5, 2020
|September 16, 1942 in Paris, TN
|Family and friends
|Barbara and Bernice Williams, both preceded
|Sally Nabinger Williams of Buchanan, TN
|Suzanne Williams of Michigan;
|Michael and Jeffery Williams of Michigan
|several
|several
|Renea Broyles of Michigan; Mary and Nancy Williams both preceded
|James, Billy, David Williams, all preceded
|Step-children, Janet Wilkins of Greenbriar, TN; Cynthia (Ron) Ivey of Springville, TN; Tom (Karen) Fielder of Buchanan