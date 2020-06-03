Jackie Williams

Williams, Jackie Photo Jackie Williams of Buchanan
77
Henry County Medical Center
Monday, June 1, 2020
Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2PM 
McEvoy Funeral Home 
Bro. Michael Barnhart of New Bethel Baptist
Shady Grove
Noon  until service time Friday, June 5, 2020
September 16, 1942 in Paris, TN
Family and friends
Barbara and Bernice Williams, both preceded
Sally Nabinger Williams of Buchanan, TN
Suzanne Williams of Michigan;
Michael and Jeffery Williams of Michigan
several
several
Renea Broyles of Michigan; Mary and Nancy Williams both preceded
James, Billy, David Williams, all preceded
Step-children, Janet Wilkins of Greenbriar, TN; Cynthia (Ron) Ivey of Springville, TN; Tom (Karen) Fielder of Buchanan

