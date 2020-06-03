William Taylor Payne

William Taylor Payne, age 29, resident of Cordova, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Taylor was born July 31, 1990 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of William L. Payne and Patricia Butler Payne. He graduated from White Station High School in 2009 and started his own business selling sneakers in 2013 named SwiftKickz. He enjoyed collecting sneakers and had a special love for his dog, Grayson. He was lovingly referred to by his friends as “TPayne”.

Taylor is survived by his parents, William L. and Patricia B. Payne of Cordova, TN and his brother, Connor Payne (Blake) of Memphis, TN.

Funeral Services for Taylor will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. A visitation for Taylor will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.