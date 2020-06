Funeral Services for Lisa Maria Fisher, age 57, will be Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Temple C.O.G.I.C. in Parsons, TN. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery in Lexington, TN.

Mrs. Fisher died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

Visitation for Mrs. Fisher will be Sunday June 14, 2020 at Temple C.O.G.I.C. from 1:00 PM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.